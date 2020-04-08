Photo Galilea Montijo almost shows more with a tremendous leg opening | Instagram

The always beautiful Galilea Montijo looked really spectacular at the Pequeños Gigantes gala on Sunday, as she shocked everyone with a beautiful red dress that seemed to be quite demure until they perceived the opening in her leg.

The pronounced opening betrayed Montijo because in one of the photographs he shared on his official Instagram account, it can be seen that he narrowly and show more.

In the image you can see Gali’s leg and a little more, much more, but it looks dark, so the driver was saved from delighting her followers more than necessary.

The dress in question had a spectacular shine and was long-sleeved, it was accompanied with the hair collected from the beautiful Galilee.

Montijo is one of the darlings of Mexican television and this has been more than demonstrated with the many years that she has remained part of the Today program, one of the highest rated on Televisa.

Gali makes a magnificent dumbbell with Andrea Legarreta, with which much has been said about lawsuits and others for power; even one of their companions gave them up and pointed out that they did fight frequently.

Despite the scandal and according to their same partner, both are usually easily reconciled and have great appreciation for each other.

