Photo editor and batch processing, try Squash 3 for Mac

Photography is so easy nowadays that when you realize you already have the memory of your digital camera or your iPhone full of images. They may be fine like this, but you might want to edit your photos to give them a more professional touch. But in this sense, a good photo editor gets along well with one image, but not so much with dozens of them. For batch processing, it is better to have alternatives like Squash, a tool to work with many images at the same time and thus organize, edit and enhance them in minutes.

As well. If you need a photo editor to process your photos in batches on your Mac, you’re in luck. Squash managers, Realmac, have announced Squash 3, the third version of this app. Now you can try it for free in its beta version for one season. And when it is available, you will have a discount on the price of Squash 3 for Mac in its final version.

To try Squash 3 for Mac for free, all you have to do is go to its official website and sign up for a waiting list. After confirming your email address, you should wait to receive an email with the download link. As of this writing, the wait was 10 days. But it is worth it.

A photo editor specialized in batch processing

Squash 3 for Mac is intended for deal with that clutter of photographs when you have done one or more photo sessions. It is inevitable to end up with dozens of similar images, some of them disposable, others that can be improved … Ultimately, it is about eliminating some, enhancing others, correcting those that need it and, finally, giving them a recognizable name beyond the cryptic default names.

From a single window you can see all images that you are going to process with this photo editor for Mac. Then you will have to define the tasks you want to apply: resize in pixels, apply image effects, insert watermarks to make them recognizable … You can even change the format all at once, compress them or simply optimize them to publish them on the Web or share them without occupying as much as the original photograph.

Unlike previous versions, since Squash 1.0 of 2015, Squash 3 has been rewritten in Swift language. They have also renewed its interface. Thus, now you have all the options you need at your fingertips from a single window. Ideal for photo editing and batch processing in minutes.

Here are some of its most prominent features for batch editing photos:

Drag and drop Mass rename with prefixes, suffixes and sequential numbers Custom watermarks with text Mass resize by width, height or percentage Batch delete metadata Convert between JPG, PNG, TIFF, WEBP and AVIF formats Apply quick effects like black and white and more

And among the most practical uses of this photo editor, Squash stands out in:

Compress your images using AVIF and WEBP formats Convert your HEIC photos from iPhone to JPEG in a jiffy Convert PSD images to JPEG without using Adobe Photoshop Compress large PNG to Web-optimized JPEGs Remove metadata from your photos for more privacy



To give you an idea of ​​everything Squash 3 for Mac offers, Realmac has made a 20 minute presentation video. With it you will learn to use it before having it in hand and you will make time before you can try it for free if you have signed up for the waiting list.

You will find more information about Squash 3 for Mac on its official page. There you can sign up to try it for free whenever possible.

