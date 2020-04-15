Photo Danna Paola to a ribbon to show it all | Instagram

As beautiful as ever! Actress and singer Danna Paola pampered her followers with a couple of photographs of where she is a ribbon from showing everything, yes, the ribbon from her bikini bra.

In the images, the Elite actress is apparently very relaxed lying face down on an armchair, Danna was probably looking for inspiration for her music because a guitar was her companion.

But what Danna did not expect is that she would share herself in the muse of many with these images in which she shows her back and makes everyone nervous to think that a ribbon changes the whole story.

Rumors that Danna Paola was stranded on Spain, a country currently very affected by the coronavirus, alerted her followers who remained alert to the news of the actress.

The interpreter was in that country promoting the Netflix Elite series, which has achieved enormous popularity. After the promotion there, she continued in Mexico; However, it was canceled due to the health contingency.

Danna Paola relaxed all her followers when she shared her arrival in Mexico on social networks and confessed that she was very well.

After that, she continued to entertain Internet users with photographs of her and the promotion on social networks of the latest in her music, Sodium.

