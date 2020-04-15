Photo Danna Paola takes off her clothes for Instagram | Instagram

Danna Paola let her followers enter her privacy because the actress shared a photograph from her room in front of a mirror, but what left everyone truly shocked was that she stripped her clothes for it.

The famous young woman captured a photograph of herself in front of the mirror being only in underwear and leaving its enviable anatomy visible.

Apparently the beautiful Danna Paola some aspects of her incredible figure do not like or do not like at some point in her life given that the mirror is cruel.

It may interest you: Danna Paola shares video in the bathroom, completely wet

Check out Danna’s stunning photograph here.

Mirrors destroy our minds … #LoveYourself, wrote the also singer along with the photograph.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The image was shared 14 hours ago and already has more than 2.5 million likes and endless positive comments regarding its beauty.

Read also: Photo Danna Paola to a ribbon to show it all

Danna Paola already had her fans captivated after sharing underwater, apparently bathing. In the video her beautiful face was visible but she did not exhibit her anatomy.

There are rumors that the beautiful actress will not participate in the next season of Elite Netflix, apparently due to conflicts with the production.

.