Photo Chiquis Rivera takes it all off to celebrate her birthday | Instagram

35 wonderful years !, That is what can be seen in the photo shared by Chiquis Rivera to celebrate his birthday today.

Chiquis Rivera was born on June 26, 1985 and today he celebrates it by sharing on Instagram a rather prolific photograph, where he can be seen with only a necklace on her body and a pair of nude colored sneakers. As if it were not maddening, the famous blows a kiss to her followers.

The publication was made six hours ago in his official account of the social network and already has more than 150 thousand likes and multiple congratulations in the comments.

Chiquis is in a very excellent moment in her professional life, she is very active in the world of music; however, it seems that his love life is in crisis as he faces a possible divorce from Lorenzo Méndez.

Check out Chiquis’s daring birthday photo here.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter has made it clear that there is still love and affection between her and Méndez; however, they are separate.

According to Internet users, the messages that both have published on social networks indicate that the final separation is irreparable.

Chiquis Rivera congratulated her « still husband » on Father’s Day on Instagram, a phrase that dismayed the followers of both.