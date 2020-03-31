Photo Celia Lora presumes her rearguard since quarantine | Instagram

In shock, this is how Celia Lora left her followers when taking out her best lingerie to pose very daring in her most recent photograph on Instagram.

Alex Lora’s beautiful daughter put on a pink bra and thong to show off her charms, kneeling and on her back.

The image displays her rear and her back with her characteristic tattoos, in addition to her flirtatious look and a smile that makes anyone’s imagination fly.

Shared photography does 18 hours It has exceeded two hundred thousand likes and has left more than one nervous.

Celia Lora has a large number of followers on social networks where she frequently shares images in which she presumes her curves and conquers everyone.

It is currently part of Acapulco Shore MTV, a series that in its new season will be from Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The beautiful Celia was recently in trouble when she was arrested and was in minor cloths, the fact has caused enormous controversy since she accused the authorities of mistreating her.

