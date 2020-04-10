Photo Celia Lora exhibits her charms in front of the sunrise | Instagram

Sun, water and a beautiful woman, maddening combination Celia Lora made in one of her most recent photographs on social networks.

Alex Lora’s daughter captivated her own and strangers with the spectacular photograph where she models in a bikini from the pool and with the beautiful colors of the sunset as a witness.

The image published 22 hours ago already has more than 48 thousand likes and as Lora shared, the photographs were taken in Acapulco.

Celia Lora has kept her followers glued to their mobile phones and computers, frequently sharing images of her beautiful anatomy in different costumes and settings.

She recently amazed women by publicizing her line of bikinis Thinking about them, Lora sought to solve the problem of many of needing the bra of one size and the shorts of another.

Last February, she was admired by thousands in what was the Mazatlán Carnival parade, where Celia paraded next to her Acapulco Shore colleagues with a very daring outfit.

The young people were at the port filming for the latest season of the famous MTV channel show.

