Photo Camila Sodi takes off her clothes for Instagram

Camila Sodi has left all Internet users open-mouthed, after stripping off all clothing to capture themselves in a photograph that looks really spectacular.

With only a pillow attached to her waist by means of a belt, the beautiful actress took a picture that makes any conceited person nervous about her beautiful legs and chest in Instagram.

In the image you can see the blonde with dark glasses and without any garment, with a beautiful floral background and white accessories that make her look fresh and natural.

Recently, Thalía’s niece shared her concern because she and her daughter tested positive for coronavirus and they had to fight the disease.

According to the famous, it was her daughter who started with strong symptoms and was first diagnosed with the dreaded disease.

After giving this news, Camila was heavily criticized for the recommendations she released on social networks, where she asked everyone in general not to leave the house and if they have symptoms, she determined what medications they should take.

On social networks they indicated that their recommendation to stay home was good; however, they disapproved of prescribing to the citizenry.

