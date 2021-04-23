Photo: Before UFC 261, Colby Covington meets with Jorge Masvidal’s “still wife”

Colby covington is leading his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal to more personal grounds.

The controversial Welterweight, number one in the ranking, uploaded a photo to his social networks last night in which he appears with a woman who would presumably still be the wife of Masvidal, who this Saturday leads the UFC 261 in view of Kamaru usman.

Here playing video games with Mrs. Masvidal. It was good to let us know, Maritza! “

At first it was not known for sure the identity of the woman, or if she had any relationship with Masvidal, but Covington mentioned during an interview with Helen Yee that this Maritza is, according to legal documents, the still wife of the champion of «BMF».

«I did not have the opportunity to see the conference. In fact, he was with the legal wife of Jorge Masvidal, the mother of his two children. We began to talk, to get acquainted, to walk the path of memories. I’m not interested in seeing those guys. They are boring and have no charisma. “

“It’s a piece of sh * t,” Covington added moments later. «He was unfaithful to his wife, he lies to his children. He is not a good person. I want to expose it in front of the world.

If Usman gets to beat Masvidal again, Dana White, president of the UFC, confirmed that Covington will be the Nigerian’s next title challenger.

In case Masvidal wins, everything would indicate that the promotion would seek to specify the trilogy.

