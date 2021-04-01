Photo: Baby of only 6 months is rescued from the waters of the Rio Grande after a coyote attack on his mother



Undocumented families cross the Rio Grande into Roma, Texas.

Photo: Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

A 6-month-old baby was rescued by border authorities after being thrown from a raft into the Rio Grande, Roma, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) released a photo of a Border Patrol (CBP) agent carrying the little girl in your arms while walking through a bush.

The rescue was carried out on Tuesday when DSP officers had to help border agents.

The girl’s mother was allegedly attacked by smugglers in Mexico and suffered a broken leg.

The Telemundo network reported this Wednesday that the minor was reunited with the mother.

The new immigration policy of the Biden Administration for those arriving at the border seeking to cross into the United States is to accept minor migrants. The Government has in its custody almost 20,000 children, waiting for their relatives or responsible adults within the country to be located and to look for them.

However, past congestion has not prevented the flow of immigrants from continuing to reach the border through Mexico in the hope of achieving asylum in the United States.

US authorities could capture more than two million illegal immigrants crossing the border illegally this fiscal year, according to government documents analyzed by CNN television.

In the current fiscal period, which began on October 1 of last year and will end on September 30, the Government’s calculations anticipate that, if the current migratory flow continues, there will be up to 1.1 million adults who cross the border.

Added to the above are 828,000 in family units and more than 200,000 unaccompanied minors.