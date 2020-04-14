Photo Alexa Dellanos looks like she forgot her clothes | Instagram

Shocked !, On the brink of unemployment, the beautiful Alexa Dellanos left all her followers with a photograph on social networks in which she seems to have forgotten her clothes.

Does Alexa really have no clothes in the picture? The truth is that everything seems to be a game of the mind, since the rear of the beautiful woman is fully exposed; however, she wears a swimsuit with a color that allows her to lose herself with her skin.

Dellanos was the protagonist of endless sighs and comments towards her beauty of face and beautiful anatomy.

The photo dates back to 2018 and Alexa got more than 93 thousand likes in the post where he only wrote “Capricorn”.

Grateful A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:00 PDT

The influencer surely misses moments like this where she looks most relaxed and content in what appears to be a beachfront hotel.

Recently Alexa shared that she missed going to the beach, that she even dreamed it and this comment was shared along with a photograph in that place that she longs for.

Dellanos has indicated that he is respecting the quarantine; However, he does not forget his followers whom he continues to delight with images of him on social networks.

