Photo Alexa Dellanos impacts Instagram with her enormous rearguard | Instagram

Alexa Dellanos raised p @ s! Ones on social networks with a photograph that ended up being a panoramic of her beautiful rear.

The daughter of Mirka Dellanos It showed that it is not necessary to dress in little clothes to captivate everyone, just a pair of pants that adapt to you like a second skin.

Yes, the famous beauty wore very slim white pants and posed on her back to boast the perfection of her charms.

It may interest you: Alexa Dellanos: Her rearguard, paradise, all in an Instagram photograph

Dellanos often shares images of her in b! Kini, tops and showing a lot of skin, but she has shown that she does not need it to freaks outr everyone.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

In addition, the famous made her accomplice to a beautiful landscape in which she is apparently enjoying the view of the sea.

Read also: Alexa Dellanos like a princess is styled by professionals in a cute Instagram video

The photograph dates from December 18, 2018 and has more than 50 thousand likes and an incredible amount of flattery for Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The model has shared on several occasions that she is protected and worried by her mother, Mirka Dellanos, who despite the current health contingency has not stopped working to inform her followers.