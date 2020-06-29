Photo Alexa Dellanos causes mischievous dreams in short cachetero from her bed | Instagram

The beautiful Alexa Dellanos got into the less innocent dreams of Internet users with a photograph of her that circulates on social networks.

The beautiful daughter of Mirka Dellanos He posed from the intimacy of his bed and in a very flirtatious way to steal the tranquility of the gentlemen.

Alexa dressed in a flirty pajama consisting of two pieces, one of them a cache shoer that revealed much of her voluptuous rear.

It may interest you: Alexa Dellanos her photo in a bikini sunbathing that delighted thousands of fans on Instagram

Her white sheets were the perfect background to put to dream those who admire the beauty of the famous in this image.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Alexa has shared how much she misses going out, her trips and the beach, she is currently respecting the quarantine before the health contingency.

Read also: Alexa Dellanos shows her rear as never before on an inflatable in her pool

Dellanos has also shown his enormous concern for his mother, who is at the foot of the canyon taking the information to the viewers despite the fact that many protect themselves at home.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Mirka Dellanos is constantly recognized by her daughter on social networks for her value as a woman and as a professional.