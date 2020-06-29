Photo Aislinn Derbez takes off her bra for Instagram | Reform

The beautiful Aislinn Derbez stumped her followers after taking off her bra for Instagram, looking tremendous neckline.

The famous shared a photograph in which it is more than evident that she does not wear underwear and last but not least, her enormous cleavage, added a beautiful necklace that draws more attention to that area.

The beautiful daughter of Eugenio Derbez went further and made a strong confession, will she give up her underwear forever?

See this post on Instagram I will always be in love with this necklace … and what do you think? our @morenacorazon collection is still available! You can find it in the online store in the @morenacorazon bio and there are many incredible pieces. And meanwhile @sofiaberlangav and I are already working on another new collection together with the artisans of @morenacorazon Art in photo by @ lucia.dami by @aintzaudaetaphoto A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Jun 7, 2020 at 2:48 PDT

How about this necklace from my collection with a dark heart … By the way, who else is not interested in wearing bra in life after this quarantine?

See this post on Instagram How about this necklace from my collection with @morenacorazon … By the way, who else is no longer interested in wearing bra in life after this quarantine? ‍♀️ by @aintzaudaetaphoto A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Jun 24, 2020 at 2:45 PDT

Aislinn is more active and reinvented than ever after confessing her separation from Mauricio Ochmann.

See this post on Instagram nature + people you love = the best of this life A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on May 25, 2020 at 9:26 PDT

The actress confessed that she was very controlling with her husband and treated him like a dog, in addition to realizing that she should work on her self-esteem.

The news recently came that there is no going back and Ochmann has filed for divorce for irreconcilable differences.

