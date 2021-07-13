PHOTO: 34-year-old family man struggles to survive COVID; did not believe in vaccines

Matthew Keenan is a 34-year-old father who, connected to a ventilator, struggles to survive COVID. I didn’t believe in vaccines, but while fighting for his life, he authorized one of his doctors to publish his photo in the hospital to convince people to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Keenan is a young English man who was also a soccer coach and who has confessed that he did not believe in the effectiveness of vaccines … until he caught COVID-19. “Matthew agreed to let me share his story. He is 34 years old, he is a soccer coach and father. He was skeptical of vaccines until he was infected with COVID; if i could turn back time i would”Wrote the doctor Leanne cheyne, one of his treating doctors, on his Twitter account.

Matthew, has agreed for me to share his story. 34, footie coach & dad. Self-confessed vaccine skeptic until he caught Covid, if he could turn back time he would. Our sickest patients are unvaccinated & under 40. Matthew is fighting for his life..save yours #GetVaccinated #GrabAJab pic.twitter.com/76UpG980xO – Leanne Cheyne (@leanne_cheyne) July 11, 2021

The man is hospitalized in the city of Bradford, in the United Kingdom, where he is connected to an artificial ventilator that helps him breathe. “Our most seriously ill patients are not vaccinated and are under 40 years of age. Matthew is fighting for his life… save yours, ”reads the respiratory consultant’s tweet at the Bradford Royal Infirmary.

In the United Kingdom, almost 70% of its inhabitants (about 46 million people) have received at least one dose of some of the available COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 50% have already completed the immunization schedule. However, the strong presence of the Delta variant has delayed government plans to withdraw restrictive measures and achieve a total opening of the country. Added to this is the resistance of millions of people to apply any of the vaccines.

The British health authorities continue to call on their citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to avoid the spread of COVID and, in some cases, serious infection or death. As in other countries of the world, In the UK, a higher incidence of the disease has been observed in younger populations, under 40 years of age, compared to the first months of the pandemic when older adults were the most affected.

“It takes a lot of guts to admit when you’re wrong and it’s commendable that Matthew wants to warn others not to make the same mistake.. I wish him a speedy recovery, “replied a user to Dr. Cheyne’s message. “I don’t like that we have to show a photo of someone fighting for their life to convince people to get vaccinated. Listen to science. Get vaccinated today. Do it while you can, ”wrote another.