Phospho lace, Lyna Pérez showed off huge super flirty charms | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous american model, Lyna Pérez has many talents among which are being a expert in swimsuitsHowever, on this occasion she showed that she is also suitable for modeling lace ensembles by sharing an incredible Photography in which we could appreciate its beauty in a shocking way.

That’s right, this is the last post placed on the Official instagram of the influencer, who is very happy to share the result in this photographic session held in his department in which a lace Colour fluorescent yellow that stole sighs from netizens and made them fall in love.

But things got even more intense when the model stuck out her tongue and pulled the bottom part of her outfit a bit, managing to raise the temperature of many users who even got to sweat when they appreciated so much loveliness.

It was for this reason that in a very few hours she managed to exceed more than 237,000 likes, a fairly large number that still continues to grow more and more because the young woman has more and more people who admire her and who follow her in social media.

In fact, at the moment she is celebrating that she has already reached 7 million followers on her Instagram, something that will surely be celebrating with her model friends who she is have also dedicated themselves to supporting her by giving her their likes and getting to comment on her photographs of the most flattering way possible.

For Lyna Pérez’s audience, the best thing is to be able to continue enjoying life by receiving these pieces of entertainment every day or at least they hope so, because the young woman dedicates a lot of her time to pampering all those who follow her in addition to providing them content for your networks and for your Onlyfans.

As if that were not enough, the young woman also organized a contest in which she asked you to think of a number from one to 100 and that she would choose a winner, who has already published it in her stories and is surely quite happy.

In Show News we will continue to tell you all the news, curiosities, interesting facts and everything that arises around the beautiful American model Lyna Pérez who does not stop striving to get more and more followers and in addition to continuing to invite us to write to her page, then there It has many surprises in store for us, they contain many benefits and it really is a site where if you invest for the subscription what you will receive will be totally valuable.