Phones that will run out of WhatsApp on May 15

Those who do not accept the conditions will not be able to send or receive messages

There will be a period of time so that users who do not accept can download the information

If the service stops being used for four months, WhatsApp will delete your account

In January of this year, WhatsApp changed its privacy conditions, a measure that has not yet affected in Spain, but that before May 15 you will have to accept them if you have not already done so, otherwise you run the risk of running out of the instant messaging app.

How to accept the conditions and what happens if I don’t

WhatsApp has begun to send an alert about the privacy conditions that the user has, both Android and iOS, to be able to change them as soon as possible. You just have to accept the message sent. Those who do not, will not be able to send or receive messages but they will have a period of time so that they can download the information stored in their app.

“In the coming weeks, we will display a banner on WhatsApp with more information that people will be able to read at their own pace. We have also included more information to try to answer the concerns we are hearing. Finally, we will start reminding people to check and accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp “, stated the company.

The problem is that if WhasApp is not used for four months, the service will delete the account, so it is almost mandatory to accept the conditions in order to continue using the service.

What does WhatsApp gain with this modification

With this update, the company will ensure that all the information that WhatsApp has about its users is shared with Facebook, however, neither of the two will be able to see the content of the conversations messages as they are end-to-end encrypted. Its objective, according to the messaging app, is to improve and promote direct communication between companies and businesses and users within the application itself. In addition, each user will be able to choose whether or not they share their number with a company or have the ability to block them.

The models that will not be able to use WhatsApp this year

The updates that the Facebook-owned company has developed affect different devices, both Android and iOS. Older terminals that do not allow updating with versions 4.04.3 in the case of Android or iOS 9 in the case of Apple will be affected, such as the Samsung Galaxy S2, the Motorola Droid Razr, the LG Optimus Black, the HTC Desire, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5i, Phone 5ci, and Phone 5s.