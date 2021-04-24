Phone House breaks its silence and confirms the hack and what data of its customers has been compromised | Technology

Phone House Spain finally issues a statement in which they clarify which customer data has been compromised after the latest cyberattack, which may have affected up to 3 million customers.

On April 18, we reported that the Phone House mobile phone store chain in its Spanish division had suffered a major ransomware cyberattack that had led to the data theft of around 3 million customers in our country, according to the first information.

Well, until late Friday afternoon, Phone House Spain did not send its customers a statement in which, indeed, they confirm the hack and where they detail exactly what data has been compromised.

The statement that Phone House has sent to its affected customers has already been shared on social networks such as Facebook or Twitter, and where they basically clarify that Sunday, April 11, is when the cyberattack occurred.

As the law dictates for this type of matter, Phone House has notified these facts to the Spanish Agency for Data Protection, and have also been in contact from the first moment with the Central Brigade for Technological Research (BCIT) of the national police, to which they have presented the complaint.

Although the amount that the cybercriminals requested from Phone House has not been revealed, the company confirms that they have not acceded to the blackmail, something that was already intuited in view of the fact that the customer data was leaked a few days ago, specifically on the past 21 of April.

They confirm that some of the customer’s data has been compromised. Specifically, they talk about potentially affected data, which would be the name, surname, postal address, telephone, email, ID, date of birth, gender, products and / or services contracted and even the bank account number. They clarify that “at no time have your bank card details been compromised, in case you had provided it to us, since we do not store this type of information. Nor have any type of passwords been put at risk ”.

What is the best antivirus of 2021? Choose the most suitable antivirus for your needs and keep your smartphone, tablet and computer safe with our advice.

They clarify that Phone House has not suffered a definitive loss of information, and that therefore its services have not been affected. Likewise, its network of stores has remained open without the operations having been interrupted.