Phoenix takes advantage of the Clippers

06/21/2021 at 4:03 AM CEST

Devin Booker, with the first triple-double of his career, was once again the beacon of the Phoenix Suns who took advantage (1-0) against the Los Angeles Clippers in the tight and very close first game of the Western Conference final (120-114).

The Angelenos sold their defeat dearly and came within just two points with 22 seconds remaining.

But Booker, in a great play from the board by Monty Williams that also took advantage of a clear failure in defense by Rajon Rondo, tied the local victory with an unopposed mate.

The Suns guard closed his great performance with 40 points (15 of 29 shooting), 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

He also received support in the inner game from Deandre Ayton (20 points and 9 rebounds).

For the Clippers, who in their history had never qualified for a conference final until now, Paul George was the most prominent with 34 points (10 of 26 shooting), 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

Reggie Jackson had 24 points, but the Clippers missed a greater presence of players like Marcus Morris (6 points on 3 of 11 shooting).

This first duel between the Suns and the Clippers arrived marked by absences.

Chris Paul, starting point guard and heart of the Suns, is out due to the coronavirus protocol, while Clippers star Kawhi Leonard injured his knee and no longer played the last two games of the previous series .

The Angelenos landed in Phoenix (USA) after beating the Utah Jazz (4-2) in an excellent way in a tie that ended on Friday night with a memorable comeback after trailing by 25 points in the third quarter. .

By contrast, the Suns enjoyed a full week off after overwhelming the Denver Nuggets of Nikola Jokic (4-0).

Paul George told the media this week that after Kawhi Leonard’s injury, he had felt like he had to pull the car like he did in his young years at the Indiana Pacers.

With that mindset, the forward came out determined to punish the Suns early on and, with 7 early points, gave the visitors the first lead (10-14 with 6.35 left).

But the Suns, within a first quarter of inaccuracies and not much offensive success, stayed in the game with the contributions of Jae Crowder and Devin Booker (21-21).

The inside game took center stage in the second set.

DeMarcus Cousins, who had had a very testimonial participation in the first two rounds of the playoffs, knocked the door down in his appearance against the Suns.

Very dominant in the paint, especially against an unanswered Dario Saric, Cousins ​​scored 11 points in the second quarter to lead the contribution from the Los Angeles bench.

However, the Clippers center was not the only player to get oil out of the paint, as Deandre Ayton exploited the defensive shortcomings of the visitors’ bottom five to put his team ahead at halftime (57-54).

The great attacking power of both teams was unleashed at the restart.

Booker, undoubtedly one of the great sensations of these playoffs, excelled in this quarter with 18 points and punished the Clippers’ problems to defend the blocking and continuation from the middle distance shot.

George was not far behind, since with a great streak from the perimeter, for 15 points in total in this quarter, he left the match balanced and to be decided in the last quarter (93-93).

The fatigue of the Clippers, who had played their last game against the Jazz 36 hours ago, may have weighed on the outcome of the game.

Much fresher, the Suns took advantage of it and a 10-2 run, with Booker in command of a fluid circulation of the ball, gave them an advantage that threatened to become something definitive (103-95 with 9.05 to be played).

The defense of the Phoenix defenders deactivated the inspiration of the Clippers, who could not find their way to the opposite basket and who also saw how Mikal Bridges joined the particular party of an exceptional Booker (113-104 with 2.34 left).

However, the Clippers have become true survivors in these playoffs (They were losing 2-3 to the Dallas Mavericks and 0-2 to the Jazz) and it did not occur to them to throw in the towel against the Suns.

They improved the marking to Booker with two against one, Reggie Jackson made up for Paul George’s slump, and between Rajon Rondo and Terence Mann they formed a 0-8 run that put fear in the Suns’ body (116-114 with 22 seconds on the clock).

The Clippers were already looking forward to another miraculous comeback, but Booker did not lose his temper and certified the Suns victory.

Game 2 between the Suns and Clippers will also be played in Phoenix on Monday.