Phoenix Suns wins 97-101 over Charlotte Hornets

03/28/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

Phoenix suns won as a visitor to Charlotte hornets by 97-101 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from winning at home to Miami Heat 110-105, while the visitors also won away from home against Toronto raptors by 100-104 and after the game they accumulate a streak of four victories in their last five games. With this result, Phoenix suns which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 31 victories in 45 games played. For its part, Charlotte hornetsAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 23 victories in 45 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was dominated by the local team, in fact, they achieved a 10-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of seven points (24-17) and ended with 29-26. Subsequently, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 20-23. After this, the teams came to rest with a 49-49 in the light.

In the third quarter Charlotte Hornets was the main protagonist, he went on to win by 14 points (50-64) until finishing with a partial result of 18-27 and 67-76 in total. Finally, during the last quarter Charlotte hornets managed to overcome the match until reaching a draw, in fact, he achieved a partial of 14-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-14. After all this, the game came to the end of the quarter with a 90-point tie between both teams, so it was necessary to wait until extra time to know the winner.

During extra time the visiting team dominated fundamentally and concluded with a partial result of 7-11, the final result of the match being 97-101 in favor of Phoenix suns.

The victory of Phoenix suns was built on 35 points, three assists and six rebounds from Devin Booker and the 14 points and 14 rebounds of Deandre ayton. The 30 points, three assists and a rebound of Devonte ‘Graham and the 22 points, an assist and 10 rebounds of Terry rozier they were not enough for Charlotte hornets won the match.

In the next NBA clash Charlotte hornets will face Washington Wizards in it Capital One Arena, while the next meeting of Phoenix suns will be against Atlanta Hawks in it Phx Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.