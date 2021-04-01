Phoenix Suns wins 121-116 over Chicago Bulls

04/01/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Phoenix suns took the victory at home against Chicago Bulls by 121-116 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Phoenix Suns players achieved victory at home against Atlanta Hawks 117-110, so after this result they accumulated five consecutive wins, while the Chicago Bulls lost away from home with Golden state warriors 116-102, so after the match they accumulated six defeats in a row. At this time, Phoenix suns It has 33 victories in 47 games played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-off. For its part, Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 19 games won out of 46 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 11-1 during the quarter to conclude with a 39-37. Later, during the second quarter the players of Phoenix suns they managed to distance themselves in the light and had a maximum difference of nine points (65-56) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-21. After this, the teams reached the break with a 67-58 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter, the Chicago Bulls players managed to get closer to the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-28 and a 94-86 total. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Chicago Bulls He also managed to get close again on the electronic, although it was not enough to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-30. Finally, the match concluded with a final score of 121-116 for the local team players.

During the meeting they highlighted Devin Booker and Chris paul for his contributions to the team, after getting 45 points, four assists and four rebounds and 19 points, 14 assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Nikola Vucevic and Thaddeus Young for his actions in the game, with 24 points, three assists and 10 rebounds and 19 points, four assists and 10 rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, in the next game Phoenix suns will face Oklahoma city thunder in it Phx Arena, while Chicago Bulls will seek victory against Utah Jazz in it Vivint Smart Home Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.