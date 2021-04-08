Phoenix Suns wins 117-113 over Utah Jazz

04/08/2021 at 7:21 AM CEST

Phoenix suns managed to win at home against Utah Jazz by 117-113 on a new NBA day. In the previous day, the Phoenix Suns players achieved the victory away from home against Houston Rockets by 130-133, so after this result they completed a streak of eight consecutive victories, while the Utah Jazz lost at home with Dallas mavericks by 111-103 and after the game they accumulate a total of three defeats in the last five games. After the game, Phoenix suns get a place in the Play-off positions with 36 victories in 50 games played. For its part, Utah Jazz it also continues in play-off positions with 38 games won out of 51 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter Utah Jazz was the main dominator and finished with a result of 20-21. Later, during the second quarter there was a comeback by the locals, in fact, they achieved another set during this quarter of 12-2 and reached a difference of 13 points (51-38) during the quarter, which ended with a result partial of 31-19. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 51-40 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to overcome the result, made the maximum difference (one point) at the end of the quarter and concluded with a partial result of 26-38 and a 77-78 overall result. Finally, the last quarter featured the two contenders, with alternations on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial score of 25-24. Finally, the game came to the end of the quarter with a 102-102 tie between both teams, so it was necessary to extend the regulation time to extra time.

During overtime, the local team fundamentally dominated, increasing the difference to a maximum of six points (114-108) and ended with a partial result of 15-11, the final result of the match being 117-113 in favor of Phoenix suns.

In addition the players of Phoenix suns that stood out the most in the confrontation were Devin Booker and Chris paul, who had 35 points, three assists and four rebounds and 29 points, nine assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Donovan Mitchell and Rudy gobert, with 41 points, three assists and eight rebounds and 16 points, two assists and 18 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Phoenix suns will be against LA Clippers in it Staples Center, while Utah Jazz you will see the faces with Portland Trail Blazers in it Vivint Smart Home Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.