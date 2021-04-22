Phoenix Suns wins 113-116 over Philadelphia 76ers

04/22/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Phoenix suns managed to win in front of Philadelphia 76ers away by 113-116 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Golden state warriors 96-107, completing a three-game losing streak in their last five games, while the visitors took home away victories against Milwaukee bucks 127-128, completing a four-game winning streak in the last five games. With this result, Phoenix suns It has 42 games won out of 58 played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions. For its part, Philadelphia 76ersAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 39 games won out of 58 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured both contestants, with alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-0 run during the quarter and ended with a score of 29-28. Later, in the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-26. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 54-54 on the counter.

During the third quarter the Philadelphia 76ers was the main protagonist and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-23 and a 76-77 aggregate result. Finally, during the last quarter there were again several leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 37-39. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 113-116 for the visitors.

During the match, Phoenix suns won the victory thanks to 28 points, eight assists and three rebounds from Chris paul and the 19 points, seven assists and three rebounds of Devin Booker. The 38 points, four assists and 17 rebounds from Joel embiid and the 18 points, four assists and four rebounds of Danny green they were not enough for Philadelphia 76ers won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers you will see the faces with Milwaukee bucks in the Fiserv Forum. For his part, the next adversary of Phoenix suns will be Boston Celtics, with which it will be measured in the Td garden. Follow the NBA schedule in full.