Phoenix Suns wins 103-140 over San Antonio Spurs

05/15/2021 at 10:51 PM CEST

Phoenix suns managed to win as a visitor to San antonio spurs 103-140 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the San Antonio Spurs players lost away from home against New York Knicks 102-98, so after the game they added a total of four consecutive defeats. For their part, the Phoenix Suns defeated at home Portland Trail Blazers by 118-117, adding a total of three victories in the last five games. With this result, Phoenix suns which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 50 victories in 71 games played, while San antonio spursAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 33 victories in 71 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Phoenix Suns players, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 19 points (13-32) and concluded with a result of 17-34. After this, during the second quarter the visiting team distanced themselves in the light and went on to win by 21 points (28-49) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-34. After this, the players reached the break with a 47-68 on the counter.

In the third quarter Phoenix Suns distanced itself again on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and marked the maximum difference (39 points) at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 23 -41 and a 70-109 overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team players managed to get close again on the electronic, although not close enough to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 33-31. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 103-140 in favor of Phoenix suns.

During the meeting, the participation of Devin Booker Y Chris paul, who had 27 points, four assists and two rebounds and 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Drew eubanks Y Gorgui Dieng, with 15 points, one assist and 11 rebounds and 18 points, one assist and seven rebounds respectively.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the At & t Center. For its part, the next rival of San antonio spurs will be Phoenix suns, with which it will be measured in the At & t Center. Check the full NBA schedule.