Phoenix Suns win over Houston Rockets 126-120

04/13/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Phoenix suns won at home Houston Rockets by 126-120 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Phoenix Suns players managed to win at home against Washington Wizards by 134-106 and after this game they add a total of four victories in their last five games, while the Houston Rockets lost away with Golden state warriors by 125-109, so after this result they accumulated four defeats in a row. At this time, Phoenix suns It has 38 games won out of 53 played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs. For its part, Houston Rockets it would be left out of the Play-offs with 14 victories in 54 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several changes of leader in the light, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 11-2 during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 38-29. After this, in the second quarter Phoenix suns managed to distance himself in the electronic, in fact, the team got another 13-2 partial and went on to win by 24 points (70-46) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 43-29. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 81-58 points before the break.

During the third quarter Houston Rockets managed to get closer on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and ended with a partial result of 22-30 (103-88). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team’s players also managed to get close again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-2, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-32. After all this, the match concluded with a final result of 126-120 for the locals.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Phoenix suns They were Devin Booker Y Jae crowder, who had 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and 26 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Christian wood Y Kevin Porter, with 25 points, three assists and 15 rebounds and 22 points, 14 assists and five rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Phoenix suns will be against Miami Heat in the Phx Arena. For its part, the next game of Houston Rockets will be against Indiana Pacers in the Toyota Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.