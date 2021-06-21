Phoenix Suns win 120-114 against Los Angeles Clippers

06/21/2021 at 12:20 AM CEST

Phoenix suns managed to win at home Los Angeles Clippers by 120-114 during the first game of the Play-offs of the final of the NBA Western Conference. With this victory of Phoenix suns, the tie ends with a result of 1-0.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard and ended with a score of 21-21. After this, in the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 36-33. After this, the rivals reached the break with a 57-54 in the light.

During the third quarter again there were alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 36-39 and a total of 93-93. Finally, the last quarter was dominated by Phoenix sunsIn fact, they got a partial 10-0 and reached a difference of 10 points (105-95) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-21. Finally, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 120-114 in favor of Phoenix suns.

During the match, they highlighted Devin Booker Y Deandre ayton for his participation in the game, after getting 40 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds and 20 points, two assists and nine rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Paul george Y Reggie jackson, with 34 points, five assists and four rebounds and 24 points, four assists and six rebounds respectively.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the Phoenix Suns Arena in the second meeting of the series. Check the full NBA schedule.