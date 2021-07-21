Phoenix Suns will lose 99% of Game 6 following this data from Chris Paul

For lovers of anticipatory predictions and bewitching prophesies, Phoenix suns He will close his excellent season this morning by losing Game 6 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

So we can affirm it without major complications if we let ourselves be guided by this spectacular fact. Chris paul he has lost 12 of the 13 games in which he has been refereed by Scott Foster, only winning one in his career. Et voilá, this game so crucial for the destiny of the two franchises will be decided with the black beast of Chris Paul signaling the most controversial actions of the meeting. Will it be defeat number 13?