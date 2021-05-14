Phoenix Suns take victory against Portland Trail Blazers by 118-117

05/14/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Phoenix suns won at home Portland Trail Blazers by 118-117 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with Golden state warriors by 122-116, while the visitors got the victory away from home against Utah Jazz by 98-105. After the game, Phoenix suns get a place in the Play-off positions with 49 games won out of 70 played. For its part, Portland Trail Blazers it also continues in Play-off positions with 41 games won out of 71 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and it ended with a 26-26. Later, during the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 26-27. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 52-53 points before the break.

The third quarter was again characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, until in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and concluded with a partial result 33-24 and a total 85-77. Finally, in the last quarter there were again alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-40. After all this, the match ended with a result of 118-117 for Phoenix suns.

During the match, Phoenix suns won the victory thanks to 26 points and seven assists from Chris paul and the 21 points, two assists and 11 rebounds from Mikal bridges. The 41 points, five assists and five rebounds of Damian Lillard and the 27 points, six assists and a rebound of Cj Mccollum they were not enough for Portland Trail Blazers could win the game.

After taking the victory, in the next match Phoenix suns will face San antonio spurs in the At & t Center. For its part, Portland Trail Blazers will be measured with Denver nuggets in the Fashion Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.