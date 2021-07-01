Phoenix Suns seals his round pass after defeating Los Angeles Clippers 103-130

07/01/2021 at 7:39 AM CEST

Phoenix suns managed to win in front of Los Angeles Clippers away from home by 103-130 in the sixth and last game of the Play-offs of the final of the NBA Western Conference. After this match, the tie is left with a result of 2-4 in favor of Phoenix suns, which means that the players of Phoenix suns They go to the final when their rival runs out of options to overcome the scoreboard.

The first quarter was dominated by the visiting team, increasing the difference to a maximum of eight points (20-28) to finish with 29-33. Later, in the second quarter the visiting team widened its difference, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and reached a difference of 10 points (35-45) during the quarter, which ended with a result 28-33 partial. After this, the players accumulated a total of 57-66 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visitors managed to distance themselves again in the luminous, had a maximum difference of 17 points (72-89) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-31 and an overall result 83-97. Finally, during the last quarter Phoenix suns He increased his difference again, in fact, he achieved a 14-2 partial and went on to win by 28 points (102-130) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 20-33, thus ending the clash with a final result of 103-130 in favor of Phoenix suns.

Along with all this the players of Phoenix suns that stood out the most during the confrontation were Chris paul Y Deandre ayton, who had 41 points, eight assists and four rebounds and 16 points, one assist and 17 rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Marcus morris Y Paul george, with 26 points, one assist and nine rebounds and 21 points, two assists and nine rebounds respectively.