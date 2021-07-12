Phoenix Suns, referee complaints in NBA Finals 2021

Not everything was going to be joys for some Phoenix suns who were already glimpsing solid ground on their journey to the ring, but who will need to redouble their efforts to defeat Milwaukee bucks in some NBA Finals 2021 that have become very exciting after the third game. The Wisconsin team found defensive solutions to collapse the attack of a team in which neither Paul nor Booker managed to show their best performance. Obsessed with stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo, they stubbornly looked for quick solutions in attack relying on the outside launch, but a fateful second quarter sentenced them to ostracism. Monty Williams picked up part of the defeat to refereeing, in words collected by ESPN.

“We are going to learn a lot from this game. They have found a way to slow us down in all aspects of the game, and especially in collapsing the paint to prevent Ayton from doing damage. They have hit him a lot and have called very few fouls. It’s incredible that Giannis has gone 17 times to the free throw line and we, in total as a team, only 16, “said the coach, who was seconded by Paul. However, this is not the only explanation for this painful defeat. “We have lost a lot of balls, we focused on doing one against one and we stopped circulating the ball. We cannot win games at this level by limiting ourselves to shooting from the outside. We have to manage the ball better and manage emotions more efficiently when we play away. from home, “said Crowder and Booker.

Phoenix Suns scored 9 3-pointers of 31 attempts made

Challenged by the challenge of defending an absolutely inspiring Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns players are aware of the difficulty of the challenge. “We have to do it collectively, we have guys ready to do it but we need everyone’s involvement and a team effort,” they argued. They are aware that, no matter how much they still have an advantage, they need to win a game away, or at least compete with more guarantees, in order to have a margin in the race to the ring.