Phoenix Suns, masters of lead management and all-time leaders in 3-pointers

Phoenix suns seems to have put the direct path to the ring in these NBA Finals 2021, displaying spectacular basketball and a frenetic pace of play. So much so that they finished the second game of the series against Milwaukee bucks with a whopping 50% accuracy in shots of three, which translate into a total of 20 3-pointers scored. They have become the third team in history to achieve such a thing in a Finals game, joining the Golden State Warriors in 2019 and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. As if that weren’t enough, they show incredible lead management. since in the 13 games in which they have had an advantage of more than 10 points, they ended up winning.

Teams to make 20+ threes in a Finals game: 2017 Cavs

2019 Warriors

2021 Suns (Submitted by @ DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/Jj2BHTVlza – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 9, 2021