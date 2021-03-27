Phoenix Suns manages to beat Toronto Raptors (100-104)

03/27/2021 at 03:21 CET

Phoenix suns defeated as a visitor Toronto raptors by 100-104 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home Denver nuggets by 135-111. For their part, the visitors suffered an away defeat with Orlando Magic by 112-111. Phoenix sunsWith this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 30 wins in 44 games played, while Toronto raptorsAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 18 games won out of 45 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader in the marker until concluding with a 28-29. Later, in the second quarter, the away team’s players distanced themselves on the electronic and increased the difference to a maximum of eight points (28-36) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 23-24. After this, the teams reached the break with a 51-53 in the light.

During the third quarter Phoenix suns he managed to distance himself again on the scoreboard, reaching a difference of 14 points (59-73) until finishing with a partial result of 26-30 and a total of 77-83. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the locals cut distances, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-21. After all this, the clash ended with a final score of 100-104 for the visitors.

The triumph of Phoenix suns It was due in part thanks to the 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds of Chris paul and the 19 points, an assist and nine rebounds of Deandre ayton. The 26 points, six assists and 11 rebounds of Pascal Siakam and the 22 points, three assists and four rebounds of Fred vanvleet they were not enough for Toronto raptors won the match.

After winning this match, the next clash of Phoenix suns will be against Charlotte hornets at Spectrum Center, while Toronto raptors will seek victory against Portland Trail Blazers at Amalie Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.