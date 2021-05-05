Phoenix Suns manages to beat Cleveland Cavaliers (118-134)

05/05/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Phoenix suns managed to prevail over Cleveland Cavaliers away by 118-134 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Miami Heat by 107-124, so after the game they accumulated eight consecutive defeats. For their part, the visitors won at home against Oklahoma city thunder by 120-123, so after this result they completed a six-game winning streak. With this result, Phoenix suns It has 47 victories in 65 games played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions, while Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 victories in 65 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, although the visiting team finally ended up distancing itself and concluded with a result of 24-30. Later, in the second quarter he maintained his difference Phoenix suns and ended with a partial score of 29-29. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 53-59 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the local team players reduced distances on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and the quarter ended with a partial result of 35-31 and a total of 88-90. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the home team came back to tie the game and the quarter ended with a partial score of 26-24. After all this, the game came to the end of the quarter with a 114-point tie between both teams, so it was necessary to extend the regulation time to extra time.

During overtime, the visiting team dominated fundamentally, scoring the maximum difference (16 points) at the end of overtime and ended with a partial result of 4-20, the final result of the match being 118-134 in favor of Phoenix suns.

In addition the players of Phoenix suns that stood out the most during the confrontation were Chris paul Y Devin Booker, who had 23 points, 16 assists and six rebounds and 31 points, five assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Collin sexton and Isaac okoro, with 29 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and 32 points, six assists and three rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers will measure his strength with Portland Trail Blazers in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. For its part, the next game of Phoenix suns will be against Atlanta Hawks in the State Farm Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.