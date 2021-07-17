Phoenix Suns, favorites for the tiebreaker in the fifth game of the NBA Finals

07/16/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As expected, Bucks managed to prevail over the Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, meaning a Game 7 to decide the next owner of the discipline’s most coveted ring is even more likely. However, before reaching such an episode, it is still necessary to meet the fifth chapter of the series, for which those of Phoenix stand as the main favorites.

In particular, the return to the locality on the part of those of the Western Conference it has positioned them, once again, as the candidates to win the match. Your victory is paid at 1.52 euros, while the victory by those of Milwaukee is quoted at 2.45 euros, following the line of the previous confrontations that took place in Arizona.

If this is the case, a Suns win would put the team one more imposition from winning the series, although the sixth confrontation will take place in the Wisconsin Fiserv Forum. Therefore, everything indicates that it will take seven games to determine the new NBA champion, whose next appointment places us tomorrow for game number 5.