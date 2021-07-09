Phoenix Suns defeats Milwaukee Bucks (118-108)

07/09/2021 at 3:23 PM CEST

Phoenix suns was imposed at home Milwaukee bucks 118-108 in the second round of the NBA Finals Play-offs. With this victory of Phoenix suns, the tie is 2-0.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the visiting team, widening the difference to a maximum of nine points (12-21) and ending with 26-29. Later, in the second quarter there were alternations in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-16. After this, the players reached the break with a 56-45 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the visiting team reduced distances on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 32-33 and a total of 88-78. Finally, during the last quarter the local players maintained their difference on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-30. Finally, the match ended with a final score of 118-108 in favor of the home team.

During the meeting, the participation of Devin Booker Y Mikal bridges, who had 31 points, six assists and five rebounds and 27 points, one assist and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Jrue Holiday, with 42 points, four assists and 12 rebounds and 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds respectively.

After the victory of the locals, both teams will face each other again, this time in the Fiserv Forum in the third duel of the series. Check out the full NBA schedule.