Phoenix Suns defeats Denver Nuggets (102-116)

06/12/2021 at 09:47 CEST

Phoenix suns managed to win against Denver nuggets away by 102-116 in the third game of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Western Conference. After this match, the tie is 0-3 for Phoenix suns.

The first quarter had as protagonist and dominator Phoenix sunsIn fact, the team achieved a 15-2 run and reached a difference of 13 points (8-21) to finish with a result of 27-37. Later, during the second quarter, the local team closed the gap, which ended with a partial result of 28-22. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 55-59 in the light.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to distance itself on the scoreboard, had a maximum difference of 14 points (74-88) until finishing with a partial result of 21-31 and a total 76-90. Finally, in the last quarter the players of Phoenix suns they managed to maintain their difference in the electronic and the fourth ended with a partial result of 26-26. Finally, the clash concluded with a score of 102-116 for the visiting team’s players.

During the match, Phoenix suns won the victory thanks to 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds from Chris paul and the 28 points, four assists and six rebounds of Devin Booker. The 32 points, 10 assists and 20 rebounds of Nikola Jokic and the 21 points and five assists of Mount morris they were not enough for Denver nuggets won the game.

After the victory of the local team, both teams will meet again, this time in the Ball Arena in the fourth game of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.