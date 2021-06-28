Phoenix Suns clinch victory over Los Angeles Clippers 80-84

06/27/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

Phoenix suns he took the victory against Los Angeles Clippers away from home 80-84 during the fourth game of the Play-offs of the final of the NBA Western Conference. With this victory of Phoenix suns, the tie ends with a score of 1-3.

The first quarter was dominated by Phoenix sunsIn fact, he got a set during this quarter of 14-2 and went on to win by 12 points (2-14) and ended with a result of 20-29. After this, during the second quarter the visiting team widened its difference, in fact, the team achieved another 13-2 run during the quarter and raised the difference to a maximum of 16 points (28-44) during the quarter, which ended with a partial score of 16-21. After this, the players came to rest with a 36-50 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the players of Los Angeles Clippers They closed the gap on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-19 and a 66-69 total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter he distanced himself again Phoenix suns and the fourth ended with a partial result of 14-15, thus ending the match with a final result of 80-84 in favor of Phoenix suns.

During the match, Phoenix suns took the victory thanks to 19 points, three assists and 22 rebounds from Deandre ayton and the 25 points and two rebounds from Devin Booker. The 23 points, six assists and 16 rebounds of Paul george and the 13 points, an assist and 14 rebounds of Ivica zubac they were not enough for Los Angeles Clippers won the game.

In the next match of the competition, Los Angeles Clippers will measure his strength again with Phoenix suns in the Phoenix Suns Arena in the fifth meeting of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.