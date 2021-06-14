Phoenix Suns clinch place in Western Conference final after beating Denver Nuggets 118-125

06/14/2021 at 9:22 AM CEST

Phoenix suns defeated as a visitor Denver nuggets by 118-125 in the fourth and last game of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Western Conference. After this match, the tie is 0-4 in favor of Phoenix suns, which means that Phoenix suns He will play in the Western Conference final as his rival runs out of comeback options.

During the first quarter Phoenix suns was the main dominator, reached a difference of 10 points (10-20) until finishing with a result of 22-28. Later, during the second quarter, the visiting team’s players managed to distance themselves in the electronic game and had a maximum difference of nine points (24-33) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 33-35. After this, the teams reached the break with a 55-63 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter Phoenix suns continued to distance itself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and widened the difference to a maximum of 16 points (80-96) until it ended with a partial result of 28-33 and a total from 83-96. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the home team managed to get close again on the scoreboard, although not close enough to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 35-29. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 118-125 in favor of Phoenix suns.

During the match, Phoenix suns took the victory thanks to 34 points, four assists and 11 rebounds from Devin Booker and the 37 points, seven assists and three rebounds of Chris paul. The 22 points, four assists and 11 rebounds of Nikola Jokic and the 25 points, two assists and five rebounds of Will barton they were not enough for Denver nuggets won the game.