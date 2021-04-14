Phoenix Suns beat Miami Heat 106-86

04/14/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Phoenix suns got the victory at home against Miami Heat 106-86 on a new NBA day. Previously, Phoenix Suns players achieved home victory against Houston Rockets 126-120, so after the game they added a total of four wins in a row. For their part, the Miami Heat also beat at home Portland Trail Blazers by 98-107. At this time, Phoenix suns It has 39 games won out of 54 played, which would allow it access to Play-off positions, while Miami Heat it also manages to stay in play-off positions with 28 victories in 54 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were alternations in the light, in fact, the visitors achieved a 15-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a 26-34 result. After this, the second quarter again had several changes of leader on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 30-16. After this, the teams reached the break with a 56-50 in the electronic.

During the third quarter Phoenix suns managed to distance himself in the light, marked the maximum difference (11 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-22 and 83-72 in total. Finally, during the last quarter the local team managed to distance itself again on the scoreboard, reached a difference of 21 points (106-85), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-14, thus ending the match with a final result of 106-86 in favor of Phoenix suns.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Phoenix suns They were Deandre ayton Y Cameron payne, who got 19 points, one assist and 13 rebounds and 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Jimmy Butler Y Bam Adebayo, with 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds and 11 points, five assists and 10 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match Phoenix suns will face Sacramento Kings in the Phx Arena. For its part, the next rival of Miami Heat will be Denver nuggets, with which you will see the faces in the Ball Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.