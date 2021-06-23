Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Clippers 104-103

06/23/2021 at 2:34 PM CEST

Phoenix suns was imposed at home Los Angeles Clippers by 104-103 during the second game of the Play-offs of the final of the NBA Western Conference. With this victory of Phoenix suns, the tie is 2-0.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a 25-22. Later, during the second quarter, the visitors cut distances, which ended with a partial result of 23-25. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 48-47 points before the break.

In the third quarter the players of the local team managed to distance themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-1 and reached a difference of nine points (63-54) until it ended with a partial result of 27- 24 (and a 75-71 total). Finally, during the last quarter there were also several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 29-32, thus ending the match with a final result of 104-103 in favor of Phoenix suns.

During the meeting they highlighted Cameron payne Y Deandre ayton for their contributions to the team, after getting 29 points, nine assists and one rebound and 24 points, one assist and 14 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Paul george and Ivica zubac for his actions in the game, with 26 points, six assists and six rebounds and 14 points and 11 rebounds respectively.

In the next clash, both teams will meet again, this time in the Staples Center in the third meeting of the series. Check the full NBA schedule.