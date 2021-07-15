in NBA

Phoenix Suns and their incomprehensible defeat according to a fundamental statistic

Phoenix suns has become the first team in the entire history of the NBA Finals in losing a game having averaged a percentage of success in field shots greater than 50% while that of his rival was less than 42%. Incredible but true. The NBA statistics They usually reflect reality, but this game has produced one of those strange events in which throwing well is not enough to compensate for the poor doing of Arizona in other aspects, such as the management of the peak moments or the turnovers.

