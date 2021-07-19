Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury form a global partnership to make the renamed Footprint Center a transformative place to accelerate a plastic-free future

The Suns, Mercury and Real Mallorca partner with Footprint to advocate for a healthy planet and people

PHOENIX, July 19, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Mallorca today announced a new long-term partnership with Footprint, a materials science company that is creating a healthier planet by reducing reliance on plastics single-use and short-term. The partnership will include naming rights and product integration, exponentially expand awareness and use of alternative plant fibers to plastic, and build a plastic-free, carbon-neutral stadium. Over the next year, fans who flock to the now named Footprint Center to attend Suns and Mercury games or concerts and shows will begin to enjoy food served with Footprint’s biodegradable, compostable and recyclable solutions, as well as educational points on the positive impact of changing single-use plastics in your everyday life. The Footprint Center will also become a living, immersive innovation lab that can be visited by fans, entrepreneurial partners and like-minded venue operators from around the world.

The newly named Footprint Center: a transformative venue to accelerate a plastic-free future. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to partner with Footprint to reduce the stadium’s reliance on short-lived, single-use plastics by turning the Footprint Center into a hub for sustainable products and packaging,” said Robert Sarver, Managing Partner of the Suns, the Mercury and Real Mallorca. “It was important to us to find a partner that could really make a positive impact on our community and the planet, and Footprint is a world leader that is also based in Arizona and therefore shares our commitment to the Valley. Integrating Footprint’s plant fiber technology into our core business functions will mobilize partners and fans to drive collective and systemic change, in this area and beyond, “adds Sarver.

As part of the partnership, Footprint will bring its food and beverage solutions and a team of experts dedicated to helping the Footprint Center become carbon neutral and single-use plastic free, while creating a living innovation lab for you. Food and beverage providers learn more about consumer sentiment and how they can move away from using plastics. Together, they will forge solutions that can extend beyond the Footprint Center and across the industry, helping ESG-aware companies integrate plant fiber solutions designed to be recycled and composted into their core product lines. The first change fans will see will be the dishes, containers, utensils, coolers and other single-use plastic items that can be substituted for Footprint’s innovative plant-based technologies. The Footprint Center will not have garbage cans, but recycling and composting containers, which will be taken care of to ensure that the recycling cycle is complete.

“We have a unique opportunity with the Suns, Mercury and Real Mallorca to transform sports and entertainment experiences where fans can enjoy their food and beverages in sustainable packaging and learn more about how they can make changes in their daily lives. to get rid of single-use plastics, “said Troy Swope, CEO of Footprint. “Together we will create a living innovation laboratory of new ideas for consumers, new opportunities for our customers and we will be able to educate fans in a way that will create a domino effect outside the stadium. The alliance announced today is just the beginning,” he continues.

Reducing reliance on single-use plastics is just one way that brands and hobbyists can position themselves for the environment. The Footprint Center will set a new standard for sustainability and demonstrate to other stadiums around the world what can be done. Both organizations recognize the need for third-party vendors and suppliers to take up the challenge of eliminating short-life, single-use plastics and invite them to look to the Footprint Center as a viable testing ground.

In addition to supplying sustainable plant fiber solutions to some of the world’s leading food brands, Footprint created the Footprint Foundation and in 2021 launched Pledge2050, a call to action that encourages people around the world to ditch the plastic from a only use. Athletes, artists and fans who come to the Footprint Center or the Mallorca stadium will be invited to make this commitment. Setting an example in unique facilities can be a driver for others to understand how to make the switch from plastic to compostable and recyclable solutions.

This partnership is a major step forward building on the momentum of the stadium transformation that began in 2020, and which has included more than 8,200 tons of material diverted from a landfill, 757 tons of recycled plastic and metal, new LED lighting in all finished spaces, new energy efficient mechanical systems with economizers for more fresh air and reused and recycled materials used throughout the stadium. Before this transformation, in 2012 the stadium switched to solar energy thanks to its partner APS, which made it one of the first venues to take this step at the time.

“We believe our partnership with Footprint will put Phoenix on the map for a more sustainable future,” said Dan Costello, chief revenue officer for the Suns and Mercury. “This step will put the Valley at the forefront of the sustainability movement. A local effort to eliminate plastic and become carbon neutral will set a standard for innovation that can be scaled across the city and extended into the sports and entertainment industry. A Sustainable business is good business for our teams, the community and the environment, “he adds.

In addition to having a positive impact on the Valley, this association will have a global reach, as Footprint will bring its consulting services and sustainability products and options also to the Real Mallorca stadium. The European Union has banned single-use plastics from July 3, 2021, making the adoption of new solutions urgent.

About Footprint

Footprint offers sustainable solutions that eliminate single-use and short-lived plastics. Footprint uses materials science and process engineering to design, develop and manufacture biodegradable, compostable and recyclable plant-based products that are on par with the cost and performance of plastic. These soil-absorbable solutions keep harmful chemicals away from consumers and have already directly diverted nearly 28,000 tonnes of plastic waste from the environment. Footprint is rapidly expanding into new categories with differentiated solutions for clients and has 2,430 issued and pending patent applications in the United States and abroad. Its clients include Conagra, Sweetgreen, Beyond Meat, as well as Fry’s and other national and international retail chains.

Footprint was founded in 2014 by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung. The company has more than 1,500 employees, with operations in the United States, Mexicali, Europe and Asia. Footprint made the 2020 Fortune “Change the World” list, is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Community of Global Innovators, and was named CNBC Disruptor 50 Company in 2021.

For more information on Footprint’s sustainable solutions, visit www.footprintus.com.

About Suns Legacy Partners

Led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC operates Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and the Footprint Center. The Suns are Arizona’s original professional sports franchise, led by 2021 Coach of the Year Monty Williams, 2021 Executive of the Year James Jones, and a group of individuals including future Hall of Famer Chris. Paul, and All-Star member Devin Booker. Three-time WNBA champions Phoenix Mercury celebrate their 25th season led by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic trio of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The Footprint Center, located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, recently underwent a $ 245 million transformation, making it the premier sports and entertainment destination in the Southwest.

