Now that Marvel has regained the rights to its characters that were under Fox’s rule, You can now count two of the greatest superheroes in the MCU that exist in their universe, so if the two heroines faced off, there could only be one winner in a fight between Phoenix and Captain Marvel.

While, Captain Marvel is currently the strongest superhero that inhabits the MCU, This could change very soon when Marvel decides to debut Jean Gray in this universe, since, if both heroines test their abilities against each other, to demonstrate who is the best, there can only be one winner.

Without using the Phoenix Force, Jean already has telekinetic and telepathic abilities that make her one of the most powerful mutants that exist, however, when he becomes Phoenix and makes use of the cosmic power of this force, his abilities are increased considerably, to the degree that very few beings are able to face him.

On the other side is Carol Danvers, who due to the explosion of a Kree weapon, his DNA mixed with that of Mar-Vell, granting him extraordinary powers, who made her one of the most powerful beings in Marvel, with the strength to single-handedly arrest villains like Thanos. Thanks to Binary strength, this heroine can further increase her powers, so her fight with Phoenix would be something to see.

One of the strong bridges of Phoenix when facing Captain Marvel, is that it is you have no moral or ethical block that prevents you from ending Danvers, while Captain would be aware that he would not only destroy Phoenix, but also affect Jean Gray, so he would not have total freedom to use his abilities to the fullest.

We can say that the winner of a fight between Phoenix and Captain Marvel would undoubtedly be Phoenix, since despite Carol Danvers possessing the strength of the binary star, the Phoenix Force has the power to revive its host, which would make Gray almost immortal, also Phoenix has the ability to consume stars, so Captain Marvel would end up succumbing to it.