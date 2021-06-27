Phoenix ends eight-year drought: Clippers haven’t beaten at Staples since 2013

Phoenix suns has managed this morning to get within a victory of reaching the third NBA Finals in its history, after winning Los Angeles Clippers and put the 3-1 in their favor in the aggregate of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 Playoffs.

The victory, while crazy and exciting due to the large number of missed shots by both teams, has gone down in history. The Suns hadn’t beaten the Clippers at Staples Center in eight years. The last time they did it was in December 2013, when Chris Paul was a player for the Los Angeles Clippers precisely. Until now, the record was zero wins and 14 losses.