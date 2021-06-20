Phoenix beats Clippers thanks to huge Devin Booker

Phoenix suns has been in charge of delivering the first blow in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Arizona franchise has won in Game 1 of the tie to Los Angeles Clippers by a result of 114-120, and thus they are ahead in the aggregate of the series (1-0).

In the absence of two of the best players from both teams, Chris Paul (for COVID-19 protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (injury to the cruciate ligament of his knee), have been Devin Booker and Paul George who have guided their teams in the first of the Western Finals duels.

Booker, meanwhile, has been the MVP of the match after completing a superb performance of 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists (the first triple-double of his NBA career), shooting 51.7% in field goals ( 15-29 TC) and 42.9% in triples (3-7 T3). The contribution of a Mikal Birdges (14 points), very active in the last quarter, was also key to the development of the victory.

It’s the Devin Booker show – (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/TnywUCe3D1 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

George has assumed the stripes he already assumed in recent Clippers games against the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, the Los Angeles star has registered 34 points, four rebounds and five assists, followed by a Reggie Jackson who is undoubtedly the great revelation of the playoffs: 24 points and four assists for the point guard.

Cousins ​​Charge

DeMarcus Cousins ​​has participated in 13 of the 48 minutes that Game 1 lasted, where his poor physical form caused by injuries has been noticed in excess. Not even in the first minutes of the last quarter Tyronn Lue, LAC coach, decided to remove him, a moment that the Suns took advantage of to give an arreón. The pivot finished with 11 points, four rebounds and -11 with him on the track.