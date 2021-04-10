Phoebe Waller-Bridge to co-star

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be the co-star of ‘Indiana Jones 5‘.John williams will re-compose the film’s soundtrack, filming will begin in August 2021.

New in the production on the fifth big-screen adventure of the most famous archaeologist in cinema:Indiana Jones 5‘has signed the actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the co-star of the film and the return of the essential has been confirmed John williams, which will take over the soundtrack of the title as it did with the previous four.

Although we had already seen it briefly in titles like ‘Albert Nobbs‘(Rodrigo García, 2011) and’The woman of iron‘(Phyllida Lloyd, 2011), it was in 2016 when Waller-Bridge, creator and protagonist of the underrated’Crashing‘and the magnificent’Fleabag‘began to show that he had come to stay.

With these signings, the (we no longer know to what extent) expected ‘Indiana Jones 5‘faces its last months of pre-production until August, at which time a Harrison ford on the threshold of 80 years, he will have to adjust his hat again.

Eleven years after the return of the archaeologist in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull‘(2008), and for the first time see without Steven Spielberg at the controls, the person in charge of filming this new installment will be James mangold, responsible for titles as varied as’Copland‘(1997),’Interrupted innocence‘ (1999), ‘Identity‘(2003),’On the tightrope‘(2005),’Logan‘(2017) and the recent’Le Mans ’66‘(2019).

