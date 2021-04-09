Phoebe Waller-Bridge starring in ‘Indiana Jones 5’ alongside Harrison Ford

The creator, screenwriter and protagonist of ‘Fleabag’ accompany Harrison Ford in front of the cast of the new installment of ‘Indiana Jones’, which we remember not having George Lucas as producer or Steven Spielberg as director.

However, Spielberg is still linked to the project as a producer along with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, his partners in the four previous films of this franchise now owned by Disney.

Instead, James Mangold will be in charge of directing this new film whose shooting, if there are no more delays, will take place next summer with a view to its premiere in theaters around the world a year later, in summer 2022.

A new film to recount with John Williams at the helm of its soundtrack but for now nothing has transpired, even who will be the author of its script. David Koepp worked for months on its development, but once Spielberg stepped aside the screenwriter chose to abandon the project.

It is not ruled out that Mangold himself may be taking care of it, nor is it at all rulable that the aforementioned Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in charge of giving it a review, as she has already done if going further with the one of ‘No time to To die’.

Among Waller-Bridge’s upcoming projects are the television adaptation and / or version of ‘Mr and Mrs smith‘, in which to take on the role that in the film was played by Angelina Jolie. For his part, Donald Glover will play Brad Pitt in this future Amazon series that both of them have also created with Francesca Sloane, a screenwriter who, after passing through ‘Seven Seconds’, ‘The First’ or ‘Fargo’, will also debut as showrunner. .

This is certainly not Waller-Bridge’s first job for Lucasfilm: She was already in charge of voicing the droid L3-37 from ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’.