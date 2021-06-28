Phoebe Dynevor to lead cast of ‘I Heart Murder’

‘The Bridgertons’ prepares its second season Dynevor has finished working on ‘The Color Room’

After first becoming known as Daphne on the hit Netflix series ‘The Bridgertons’, Phoebe dynevor seems to have found his next big movie role. According to the sources of Deadline, the young actress will be the protagonist of ‘I Heart Murder’, a new Sony Pictures production, with the direction of the director of ‘Ingrid Goes West’, Matt spicer. The script is written by Tom O’Donnell Y Spicer. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment will be producing.

The plot for now is being kept under wraps, but according to the publication, the new film is a female-driven thriller. Maia eyre will supervise from Sony.

Dynevor received worldwide recognition for his starring role in Netflix’s smash hit, which broke records within the streaming giant. The show earned the cast, including Dynevor, a SAG Award nomination for Best Cast and is currently in production in its second season. He recently completed filming for Sky Cinema’s ‘The Color Room’, alongside Mathew goode and directed by Claire mccarthy. His other credits include series like ‘Younger’ or ‘Snatch’.

The actress herself has previously spoken about what was the success of the series, which was not expected at all. “I had no idea what we were shooting and I just worked hard and hoped for the best. I remember Johnny Bailey and I had conversations where we were like, ‘What’s this? Will people understand what we’re dealing with? What to do? Because it feels so strange. And luckily, they did.

At the moment the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ does not have a release date, but it could surely be seen around the end of the year.

