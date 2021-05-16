Phoebe Dynevor Talks About the “Sexual Evolution” on ‘Bridgerton’

Anyone who watched Bridgerton was left talking about the sex. LBH, watching the Duke of Hastings and Daphne do the deed basically everywhere in the palace was entertaining AF. The cool part of the show is that the sex was experienced through Daphne’s perspective — not the male gaze. Phoebe Dynevor’s character went from not knowing what masturbation was (lol) to letting the duke go down on her while she’s on an actual ladder. See, that’s the character growth we like to see!

Phoebe recently talked about Daphne’s sexual awakening during a Deadline event. “I admired her more because she made it happen but she called the shots, and she also found love,” she said. “Their sexual evolution was very important to the storyline and something me, [showrunner Chris Van Dusen], Regé and everyone involved really wanted to tell truthfully and in a way that was safe for everyone. “

Despite her love for Daphne, Phoebe revealed that they are def different. “There are a lot of differences between me and Daphne but I think she values ​​family, which I also value, and at a time when women had only one option, she was as determined to make that happen as I am in my career I guess , and I think that was sort of my way into Daphne, “she added.

Well, as much as we love Daphne’s relationship with the duke, season 2 won’t include Regé-Jean Page’s character. Instead, it will focus on Anthony Bridgerton’s love story. “It’s a one-season arc,” Regé-Jean explained why he’s leaving during an interview with Variety. “It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

