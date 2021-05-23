Phoebe Dynevor gives details of the 2nd season

Phoebe Dynevor is aware that you are still processing the news that Regé-Jean Page will not return to the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ on Netflix. But Phoebe and Simon, aka the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, are doing quite well. Dynevor, in charge of giving life to the young woman, has just returned to the filming of ‘The Bridgertons’ and confirms that Phoebe will continue to be an important part of the action, as she now focuses her attention on finding true love for her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Based on the best-selling novel series by Julia Quinn, the series takes place in the luxurious and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 19th century. It has already been renewed until season 4, so we have tangles of this family for a while. But because each season will be inspired by a different book in the series, that means the focus on each Bridgerton son or daughter will change.

“I had a little warning, so I knew it, but yeah, I guess it’s a hook,” Dynevor told the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast about Page’s departure. “But again, the series focuses on the Bridgerton family and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of what was going on than the fans of the series. I think the fans of the books know. that each episode is about a different brother. And we’re passing the baton to the lovely Johnny, who plays Anthony. It’s obviously sad to see (Page) go, but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my family. “

Dynevor has just finished a movie and is now immediately back working on the set of the series that has brought her to fame. He also talked about how difficult it was to celebrate the success of the Netflix series in the quarantine period, but maybe that was a good thing.

“I remember shooting the last scene of the first episode where Regé and I danced together for the first time,” recalls Dynevor. “And I remember thinking, wow, this feels a little special.”

However, she was not prepared for the storm of attention that ‘The Bridgertons’ has received in this time. “I had no idea what we were shooting and I just worked hard and hoped for the best,” he says. “I remember Johnny Bailey and I had conversations where we were like, ‘What’s this? Will people understand what we’re trying to do? Because it feels so strange. And luckily, they did.”

That hard work included piano lessons, etiquette classes, and learning to ride a horse, among other things. “We had six weeks to prepare so it was pretty mega. I was so nervous about dancing because I had always considered myself a terrible dancer. So I thought, ‘Oh God, they chose me and I can’t dance and they are going to find out and it will be horrible!’ But luckily I had a great dance instructor and I ended up really enjoying it. And we got to dance to modern music. I also loved riding horses. I’m not that good at piano. “

The most difficult element of the show was its intimate scenes, which Dynevor describes as challenging, but which the show’s producers treated with care. “I remember talking a lot with Regé and our intimacy coordinator, and our showrunner and director, particularly the first intimate scene, about how it has to look very consensual. Although Daphne has no idea what she’s doing, she still has to have the control in a certain way. So it was finding that balance and how we were going to represent that on the screen in an authentic way. ”

At the moment there is no return date for the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’, but at least it is a good sign that they have already started with the filming.

